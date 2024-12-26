Honoring Sahibzadas: Courage and Sacrifice on Veer Bal Diwas

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called on parents to teach their children the virtues of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, inspired by the examples set by Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas. Speaking on the state-level Veer Bal Diwas, Saini emphasized the importance of instilling these values in the younger generation.

Saini made an appeal to religious leaders and social institutions to come together in a mass movement against social evils like drug addiction. He underscored the necessity of eradicating such issues to safeguard the youth from their damaging effects.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Sahibzadas, highlighting their sacrifices as an eternal inspiration for the nation. Praise was also given to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur for his pivotal role in challenging Mughal invincibility. Saini expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for officially recognizing Veer Bal Diwas to honor these legacies annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)