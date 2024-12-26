Left Menu

Honoring Sahibzadas: Courage and Sacrifice on Veer Bal Diwas

Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini encouraged parents to instill values of courage, sacrifice, and dedication in children, inspired by the Sahibzadas, on Veer Bal Diwas. He appealed to religious leaders to combat drug addiction and paid tribute to the sacrifices made by Guru Gobind Singh's family for the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurukshetra | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:59 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:59 IST
Honoring Sahibzadas: Courage and Sacrifice on Veer Bal Diwas
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has called on parents to teach their children the virtues of courage, sacrifice, and dedication, inspired by the examples set by Guru Gobind Singh's sons, the Sahibzadas. Speaking on the state-level Veer Bal Diwas, Saini emphasized the importance of instilling these values in the younger generation.

Saini made an appeal to religious leaders and social institutions to come together in a mass movement against social evils like drug addiction. He underscored the necessity of eradicating such issues to safeguard the youth from their damaging effects.

The chief minister paid tribute to the Sahibzadas, highlighting their sacrifices as an eternal inspiration for the nation. Praise was also given to Baba Banda Singh Bahadur for his pivotal role in challenging Mughal invincibility. Saini expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for officially recognizing Veer Bal Diwas to honor these legacies annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

Santa Claus global flight to deliver presents underway

 Global
2
China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

China, Japan foreign ministers meet in Beijing, seafood trade on agenda

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over missing youths

UPDATE 2-Ecuador AG to seek charges against 16 members of military over miss...

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

UPDATE 1-IMF grants Egypt initial approval of $1.2 bln fourth review

Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s rapid growth fueling public health crisis

AI that forgets: New approach could revolutionize privacy and efficiency of large models

Revolutionizing Urban Waste: Circular Economy Solutions for a Sustainable Future

How Climate Change Impacts Nigeria’s Healthcare System and What Can Be Done

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024