TV Serial Scandal: Actors Booked for Assault
Two TV serial actors face charges after a female colleague accused them of sexual assault and threats. Police have registered the case and formed a special investigation team to probe the allegations, which follow the recommendations of the Justice Hema Committee's report on film industry misconduct.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 26-12-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 21:50 IST
- India
Two actors from a popular TV serial have been charged with sexual assault, following a complaint by a female co-star, police reported on Thursday.
The complaint alleges that one of the actors committed the assault, while the other issued threats against the actress.
Law enforcement confirmed the case has been registered by the Infopark police and will be investigated by a special team formed for such cases, in alignment with Justice Hema Committee findings on women's safety in the film industry. Officials noted that the actress had previously testified before the committee.
(With inputs from agencies.)
