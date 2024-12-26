TV Serial Scandal: Actors Booked for Assault

Two actors from a popular TV serial have been charged with sexual assault, following a complaint by a female co-star, police reported on Thursday.

The complaint alleges that one of the actors committed the assault, while the other issued threats against the actress.

Law enforcement confirmed the case has been registered by the Infopark police and will be investigated by a special team formed for such cases, in alignment with Justice Hema Committee findings on women's safety in the film industry. Officials noted that the actress had previously testified before the committee.

(With inputs from agencies.)