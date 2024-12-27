Manmohan Singh: A Legacy at Panjab University

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's contributions to Panjab University and the nation have been warmly remembered following his recent passing. Singh, a notable alum of the Economics department, whose career was filled with academic and public service achievements, left a lasting impact on both fronts.

During a visit to Panjab University in 2018, Singh shared fond memories of his time as a student and later as a lecturer in the Economics department, reflecting on the influence of Dr. Rangnekar, one of the department's founders.

Panjab University's Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig expressed deep sorrow over Singh's death, acknowledging his leadership and dedication to the nation. Singh's notable roles in academia and as India's Prime Minister have cemented his legacy as a pivotal figure in India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)