Art-House Film 'All We Imagine as Light' Shines Globally

'All We Imagine as Light', a multi-language art-house film, is earning international accolades and nominations, including the Golden Globes. Despite challenges faced by independent films in India, it highlights the contradictions of Mumbai through the lives of three women. Obama listed it among his favorite films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2024 08:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2024 08:30 IST
Indian cinema, often synonymous with vibrant Bollywood productions, is witnessing a shift with the international success of an art-house film focusing on three women's emotional journeys in Mumbai. Titled 'All We Imagine as Light', this film is capturing attention and bagging prestigious nominations like the Golden Globes.

This multi-language film, directed by Payal Kapadia, not only clinched several international awards, including the Grand Prix at Cannes, but also achieved a milestone as the first Indian film nominated for Best Director at the Golden Globes. Recognizing its significance, director Kapadia hopes to reach audiences across smaller Indian cities, reminiscing how the film's concept was born in a hospital waiting room.

Challenging the Bollywood norm, 'All We Imagine as Light' is altering perceptions with its relatable narrative, earning over $2 million globally, and even making it to former President Barack Obama's favorite films list for the year. The film poignantly illustrates Mumbai's paradoxes through the intertwined lives of its protagonists.

(With inputs from agencies.)

