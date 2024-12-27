Panjab University Pays Homage to Economic Reformer Dr Manmohan Singh

Panjab University on Friday held a heartfelt condolence meeting to honor its distinguished alumnus and former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. University officials including Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig and Registrar Y P Verma, along with faculty members, participated to pay their respects.

The ceremony highlighted Singh's vast contributions to the nation and his deep-rooted ties with the university. A separate gathering followed, organized collaboratively by the Department of Economics and the Panjab University Alumni Association.

Dr Singh, who passed away at 92, was celebrated not only for his academic achievements but also as the architect of India's pivotal economic reforms. His tenure as Finance Minister laid the foundation for transformative economic policies, influencing global financial landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)