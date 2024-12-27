Ranbir, Alia and Raha's Adorable Airport Sighting Sparks Joy
Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha, charmed onlookers at Mumbai airport. Known for spreading joy during festive occasions, Raha's recent public appearances have become a sensation. Meanwhile, Alia is filming 'Alpha,' while Ranbir is lined up for future cinematic ventures.
This Friday evening, Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, accompanied by their daughter Raha, turned heads at Mumbai airport. The adorable scene captured by paparazzi quickly went viral, showcasing Alia cradling Raha, who charmed onlookers with her flying kisses and sweet farewell to the flashing cameras.
Previously, Raha had captivated audiences during the Kapoor family's annual Christmas bash, spreading cheer with her animated interactions and capturing the hearts of fans nationwide. Her charming gestures have made her a seasonal highlight, as she waved and sent flying kisses, delighting spectators.
The couple, married since April 2022 and proud parents of Raha since November 2022, made their significant public appearance with Raha during Christmas 2023. In the professional realm, Alia is engrossed in filming 'Alpha,' directed by Shiv Rawail, a promising addition to the Yash Raj Films spy saga, premiering December 25. Meanwhile, Ranbir, seen last in 'Animal,' shares future projects like 'Animal Park' and collaborations with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in 'Love And War' featuring Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
