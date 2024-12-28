Left Menu

'Wicked' Director Aims High Amid Diverse Entertainment Triumphs

The entertainment sector showcases milestones as 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu anticipates fulfilling fan expectations, NBA's Christmas Day viewership soars amidst NFL's Netflix entry, and Indian art-house film 'All We Imagine as Light' receives global acclaim, marking significant achievements in diverse cinematic offerings.

Updated: 28-12-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 18:30 IST
The director of the musical film 'Wicked', Jon M. Chu, expressed his commitment to making a masterpiece alongside his team at Universal Pictures. He conveyed excitement and a sense of responsibility to deliver quality to fans, emphasizing their passion for the characters and the show.

Basketball enthusiasts have shown massive interest during the NBA's Christmas Day matches, marking the highest viewership in five years. Facing competition from the NFL's Netflix debut, the NBA attracted an average viewership of 5.25 million per game, significantly rising by 84% from the previous year.

In a remarkable turn for Indian cinema, an art-house film centered on three women's personal journeys is breaking the dominance of Bollywood. 'All We Imagine as Light' is earning international praise, securing the prestigious Grand Prix at Cannes and achieving a historic nomination at the Golden Globe awards for Best Director.

