Tragic Metro Site Accident Involving Marathi Actor Raises Safety Concerns
A metro construction accident in Mumbai resulted in the death of a laborer and injuries to actor Urmilla Kanetkar, her driver, and another worker. The incident occurred after the driver's loss of control over the vehicle. Investigations are ongoing as the city mourns the loss.
A tragic accident unfolded on Friday night in Mumbai when a car carrying Marathi actor Urmilla Kanetkar collided with metro construction workers, leading to the death of one laborer and injuries to another. The mishap occurred near the Poisar Metro station.
Mumbai Police have attributed the incident to the car's loss of control at high speed. The actor, returning from work at the time, survived with minor injuries due to the effective deployment of airbags. However, the driver suffered severe injuries.
In a statement to the media, Urmilla's father confirmed her recovery and refuted any allegations of alcohol influence. Meanwhile, an investigation is underway as officials probe into the circumstances leading up to the collision.
(With inputs from agencies.)
