Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah: Discussing the Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues concerning Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath invited Shah to attend the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, scheduled from January 13 to February 26. Details of their discussions were not disclosed.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:54 IST
In a significant meeting held recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The gathering focused on various issues pertaining to Uttar Pradesh, sources revealed.
During the meeting, Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah to attend the culturally significant Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, slated to take place from January 13 to February 26.
While specific details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is believed that key topics of discussion involved regional concerns and developments.
