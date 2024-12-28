Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah: Discussing the Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss issues concerning Uttar Pradesh. Adityanath invited Shah to attend the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, scheduled from January 13 to February 26. Details of their discussions were not disclosed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 20:54 IST
Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah: Discussing the Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting held recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The gathering focused on various issues pertaining to Uttar Pradesh, sources revealed.

During the meeting, Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah to attend the culturally significant Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, slated to take place from January 13 to February 26.

While specific details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is believed that key topics of discussion involved regional concerns and developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

BYD's Brazilian Backlash: Human Trafficking Allegations in Focus

 Global
2
Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

Battle on the Pitch: India Struggles Against Australia

 Australia
3
Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

Energy Crisis Deepens in Transdniestria

 Global
4

Rexas Finance: A Rising Star in the Crypto Space

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024