Yogi Adityanath Meets Amit Shah: Discussing the Maha Kumbh

In a significant meeting held recently, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The gathering focused on various issues pertaining to Uttar Pradesh, sources revealed.

During the meeting, Adityanath extended an invitation to Shah to attend the culturally significant Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, slated to take place from January 13 to February 26.

While specific details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it is believed that key topics of discussion involved regional concerns and developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)