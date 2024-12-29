India to Host Inaugural World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit

India is set to host the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) for the first time next February, positioning itself as a potential hub for world-class content creation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his recent 'Mann ki Baat' address, emphasized the summit's significance for India's creative industry.

Drawing parallels with major global events like the World Economic Forum, Modi mentioned that the summit will gather leaders from the media and entertainment industry worldwide in Delhi from February 5-9. He encouraged both young and seasoned creators from various entertainment sectors to participate.

The summit will not only showcase India's advancements in animation, gaming, and cinema but also pay tribute to film legends like Raj Kapoor and singer Mohammed Rafi. Modi highlighted their contributions to India's cultural heritage, underlining their enduring legacy in Indian cinema.

