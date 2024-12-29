Left Menu

Daring Tigress Rescue: Zeenat's Journey from Similipal to Bankura

Zeenat, a tigress from Similipal Tiger Reserve, was captured in Bankura, West Bengal, after a challenging week-long pursuit. Efforts involved tranquilizers, drones, and a coordinated teamwork approach by wildlife officials across states. Her capture was praised as a significant wildlife conservation success by West Bengal's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-12-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 29-12-2024 19:23 IST
Zeenat, a tigress originally from Maharashtra, made headlines after she wandered from Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve to West Bengal's Bankura, evading capture for over a week.

Wildlife officials faced challenges with dense forests and Zeenat's cautious nature, as earlier attempts to tranquilize her fell short. However, after strategic planning and tenacity, the team successfully sedated and captured the elusive big cat.

West Bengal's Chief Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the forest department, local authorities, and communities for capturing Zeenat, emphasizing the operation's success as a testament to effective wildlife conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

