Daring Tigress Rescue: Zeenat's Journey from Similipal to Bankura

Zeenat, a tigress originally from Maharashtra, made headlines after she wandered from Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve to West Bengal's Bankura, evading capture for over a week.

Wildlife officials faced challenges with dense forests and Zeenat's cautious nature, as earlier attempts to tranquilize her fell short. However, after strategic planning and tenacity, the team successfully sedated and captured the elusive big cat.

West Bengal's Chief Minister commended the collaborative efforts of the forest department, local authorities, and communities for capturing Zeenat, emphasizing the operation's success as a testament to effective wildlife conservation efforts.

