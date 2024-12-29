Left Menu

Kashmir Emerges from Heaviest Snowfall as Normalcy Returns

Normalcy returned to Kashmir as flight operations resumed following the season's heaviest snowfall that disrupted daily life. Heavy snow also impacted Himachal Pradesh and foggy conditions prevailed in Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The Jammu and Kashmir government efficiently managed restoration efforts, praised by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

Updated: 29-12-2024 20:37 IST
After the season's heaviest snowfall paralyzed the region, normalcy returned to Kashmir with flight operations resuming and several roads reopening. The Jammu and Kashmir government mobilized resources effectively to restore key services, drawing praise from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for the commendable efforts.

Himachal Pradesh's higher terrains also faced heavy snowfall, with notable precipitation in Kalpa and Kufri, while Rajasthan experienced dense fog in many areas. Despite challenging conditions, air traffic in Srinagar resumed smoothly, and the vital Srinagar-Jammu national highway reopened for traffic.

In Punjab and Haryana, the cold wave extended, with maximum temperatures dipping below average. The Meteorological Department observed foggy conditions reducing visibility across the region, impacting day-to-day activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

