Left Menu

Jimmy Carter: From Plain Beginnings to Global Statesman

Jimmy Carter, the 39th US president, passed away at 100. Renowned for his humanitarian work post-presidency, Carter was a Navy officer, businessman, and advocate for human rights. Despite a challenging presidency marked by economic issues and global conflict, he achieved significant diplomatic successes, particularly in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Atlanta | Updated: 30-12-2024 03:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2024 03:14 IST
Jimmy Carter: From Plain Beginnings to Global Statesman
Jimmy Carter
  • Country:
  • United States

Jimmy Carter, the former US president known for his humanitarian efforts and diplomatic initiatives, has passed away at the age of 100. Carter, a peanut farmer turned political leader, redefined the role of a former president through his contributions to global peace and public health.

Carter's presidency, during a time of economic struggles and international tensions, was marked by both challenges and achievements. Notably, he brokered a peace deal in the Middle East that remains a highlight of his political career.

Beyond his White House tenure, Carter founded The Carter Center, which became a hub for advancing human rights and democracy worldwide. His legacy includes significant progress in combating diseases and promoting peaceful conflict resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

Zoran Milanovic Heads to Second Round in Croatian Presidential Election

 Global
2
India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

India Struggles in Fourth Test Against Australia

 Australia
3
Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

Delhi Police's Action on Privacy Breach Probe

 India
4
Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

Rajnath Singh Highlights India's Security Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Waste Management in Lagos: A Sustainable Roadmap

Yemen’s Economic Crisis Deepens: Challenges and Hope Amidst Conflict

World Bank Group Scorecard FY24: A Blueprint for Inclusive Growth and Climate Resilience

Trade Preferences Outlook 2024: Charting a New Era of Global Commerce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024