Jimmy Carter: From Plain Beginnings to Global Statesman

Jimmy Carter, the former US president known for his humanitarian efforts and diplomatic initiatives, has passed away at the age of 100. Carter, a peanut farmer turned political leader, redefined the role of a former president through his contributions to global peace and public health.

Carter's presidency, during a time of economic struggles and international tensions, was marked by both challenges and achievements. Notably, he brokered a peace deal in the Middle East that remains a highlight of his political career.

Beyond his White House tenure, Carter founded The Carter Center, which became a hub for advancing human rights and democracy worldwide. His legacy includes significant progress in combating diseases and promoting peaceful conflict resolutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)