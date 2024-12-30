Left Menu

Silicon Valley Commemorates Veer Sahibzade Balidani Diwas

Silicon Valley's Sikh and Hindu communities celebrated Veer Sahibzade Balidani Diwas at the Greater Sacramento Jain Centre. The event included prayers, performances, and quizzes, fostering unity and shared cultural values. Plans for future commemorations were announced, highlighting historic reflections on Sikh martyrs.

Updated: 30-12-2024 06:26 IST
The Sikh and Hindu communities in Silicon Valley came together on December 26 to observe Veer Sahibzade Balidani Diwas. The event honored the martyrdom of the four sons of Guru Gobind Singh and was held at the Jain Centre of Greater Sacramento in California.

The commemoration began with an Ardas, a Sikh prayer, and featured stage performances and quizzes by children. These activities celebrated the shared cultural and religious heritage of the communities. Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen emphasized the importance of such events for fostering unity, faith, and fellowship among different cultural groups.

In his address, Dr. Bhavin Parikh, Diversity & Inclusion Commissioner for the City of Elk Grove, noted that the event showcased the deep bond between Hindus and Sikhs—a bond rooted in shared values of justice, resilience, and faith. The event follows a successful interfaith unity gathering on November 24, and plans for a 2025 commemoration of Guru Tegh Bahadur's 350th martyrdom were also announced.

