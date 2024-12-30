Left Menu

Tragic Hotel Fire Near Bangkok's Khao San Road Claims Lives

A hotel fire near Bangkok's Khao San Road, a bustling spot for tourists, resulted in the deaths of three foreign tourists and injured several others. The blaze, which started on the fifth floor of the six-story Ember Hotel, is currently under investigation.

Updated: 30-12-2024 12:01 IST
  Thailand

A tragic fire erupted at a hotel near Bangkok's lively Khao San Road, resulting in the deaths of three foreign tourists, with several others injured, according to local authorities on Monday.

Police Colonel Sanong Saengmanee reported that the fatal blaze broke out on Sunday night at the Ember Hotel. One victim died on-site; the others succumbed to their injuries after being rushed to a hospital.

The incident has raised safety concerns ahead of major New Year's celebrations in the area, with heightened security measures now in place to reassure the public, as mentioned by Bangkok officials and local business leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

