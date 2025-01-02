Left Menu

Al Jazeera Faces Suspension in West Bank Amid Tensions

Al Jazeera criticizes the Palestinian Authority for suspending its operation in the West Bank, linking it to Israel's similar bans. The authority accuses the broadcaster of incitement while Al Jazeera highlights efforts to suppress its reporting on regional tensions.

The Palestinian Authority's decision to suspend Al Jazeera's operations in the West Bank has been met with condemnation from the Qatar-based broadcaster, which likens the move to actions previously taken by Israel. Al Jazeera asserts that the authority aims to obscure the reality of events unfolding in areas like Jenin and its camps.

The suspension was announced Wednesday, with the authority accusing Al Jazeera of instigating incitement and meddling in internal affairs. Despite having international backing, the Palestinian Authority faces criticism from Palestinians who view its security cooperation with Israel as aligned with occupying forces.

Previously, Israel banned Al Jazeera, labeling it a Hamas mouthpiece, and targeted its reporters. Al Jazeera refutes these claims, continuing to report on Gaza civilian casualties and broadcasting militant videos, maintaining that its coverage aims to inform rather than incite.

(With inputs from agencies.)

