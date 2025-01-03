ISKCON Kolkata Prays for Peace: A Call to End Violence in Bangladesh

ISKCON Kolkata has vowed to continue prayers for the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh, amidst ongoing violence against Hindus and other groups. The devotional group has been steadfast in its daily prayers since the political upheaval in Bangladesh.

Radharamn Das, the spokesperson for ISKCON Kolkata, emphasized the anxiety among devotees regarding the future of minorities in Bangladesh. He expressed hope for justice for Chinmoy Krishna Das, whose bail was denied by a Chittagong court.

The unrest in Bangladesh has intensified since the interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus, assumed power. The Hindu community, in particular, faces increasing hostilities following Sheikh Hasina's departure from the country amid unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)