Water Conservation Urged Amid Controversial River Linking Plans
Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan emphasized the need for in-depth evaluation of the Centre's river interlinking initiative, warning it could disrupt agricultural productivity and monsoon patterns. He advocated for water conservation, addressing concerns over potential impacts on natural systems and multiple sectors.
In a recent statement, Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan called for a comprehensive review of the Centre's river interlinking initiative. He highlighted possible risks to agricultural productivity and monsoon stability, necessitating a cautious and thorough examination of the plan.
Sandhwan described the initiative, including the Ken-Betwa river linking project launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as an unprecedented intervention in natural systems. He warned that such projects might significantly alter hydrological dynamics, adversely affecting agriculture and other sectors nationwide.
Advocating for prioritising water conservation and recycling strategies, Sandhwan urged the implementation of advanced water treatment programmes. His concerns come amid major developmental projects initiated in Khajuraho, underscoring the critical need for sustainable water management practices.
