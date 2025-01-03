Naidu Champions Global Telugu Unity at APTA Conference
At the American Progressive Telugu Association's Global Business Conference, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu called for unity among the Telugu community worldwide. He emphasized the importance of cooperation, ideas over capital, and the Public-Private People’s Partnership model. Naidu also outlined ambitions for India and Andhra Pradesh by 2047.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a fervent call for unity, urging the global Telugu community to foster cooperation regardless of their location, during the Global Business Conference 2025 organized by the American Progressive Telugu Association in Hyderabad.
Addressing a gathering of over 1,000 Indian-origin entrepreneurs, Naidu highlighted the power of ideas over capital in achieving success. He also invited entrepreneurs to leverage Andhra Pradesh as a testing ground for their innovative ideas, promising scalability opportunities across India and beyond.
Naidu emphasized India's potential to be among the top two nations by 2047, aligning with a vision for a 'Golden Andhra.' He advocated for the Public-Private People's Partnership model to combat poverty and urged wealthy individuals to uplift the less fortunate. He also addressed the state's declining birth rate, stressing the need for immediate action to avoid future demographic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
