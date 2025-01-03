Kerala Minister Sparks Controversy Over Smoking Remarks

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian stirred controversy on Friday when he remarked that smoking is "not a big mistake," a statement he made during a party event in Alappuzha district alongside CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha.

The minister's remarks came amid an online backlash against MLA Prathibha after her son was implicated in a ganja abuse case. Cherian suggested that the situation was exaggerated, criticizing the media for misrepresenting his words and making him a target of political ploys.

In response, the Congress lodged a formal complaint, accusing Cherian of challenging the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, and sullying the legislative assemblies' sanctity. Meanwhile, Excise Minister M B Rajesh echoed concerns about smoking as a harmful habit, distancing himself from Cherian's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)