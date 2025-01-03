Left Menu

Kerala Minister Sparks Controversy Over Smoking Remarks

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian's comments downplaying smoking as 'not a big mistake' during an event sparked controversy and criticism. His statement aimed to address online attacks on CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha following her son's arrest in a cannabis case. The Congress filed complaints, accusing Cherian of promoting smoking and contravening tobacco laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 03-01-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian stirred controversy on Friday when he remarked that smoking is "not a big mistake," a statement he made during a party event in Alappuzha district alongside CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha.

The minister's remarks came amid an online backlash against MLA Prathibha after her son was implicated in a ganja abuse case. Cherian suggested that the situation was exaggerated, criticizing the media for misrepresenting his words and making him a target of political ploys.

In response, the Congress lodged a formal complaint, accusing Cherian of challenging the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, and sullying the legislative assemblies' sanctity. Meanwhile, Excise Minister M B Rajesh echoed concerns about smoking as a harmful habit, distancing himself from Cherian's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

