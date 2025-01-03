Kerala Minister Sparks Controversy Over Smoking Remarks
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian's comments downplaying smoking as 'not a big mistake' during an event sparked controversy and criticism. His statement aimed to address online attacks on CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha following her son's arrest in a cannabis case. The Congress filed complaints, accusing Cherian of promoting smoking and contravening tobacco laws.
Kerala Culture Minister Saji Cherian stirred controversy on Friday when he remarked that smoking is "not a big mistake," a statement he made during a party event in Alappuzha district alongside CPI(M) MLA U Prathibha.
The minister's remarks came amid an online backlash against MLA Prathibha after her son was implicated in a ganja abuse case. Cherian suggested that the situation was exaggerated, criticizing the media for misrepresenting his words and making him a target of political ploys.
In response, the Congress lodged a formal complaint, accusing Cherian of challenging the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, and sullying the legislative assemblies' sanctity. Meanwhile, Excise Minister M B Rajesh echoed concerns about smoking as a harmful habit, distancing himself from Cherian's statements.
