Biden Honours Icons with Presidential Medal of Freedom
President Joe Biden has named 19 esteemed individuals to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America's highest civilian award. The honorees include political figures, philanthropists, and cultural icons. This award celebrates their significant contributions to society, democracy, and world peace. The ceremony will be held at the White House.
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden has announced the recipients of the prestigious Presidential Medal of Freedom, an award regarded as the United States' highest civilian honor. Among those honored are former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, fashion legend Ralph Lauren, and football icon Lionel Messi.
This accolade recognizes individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the U.S., world peace, or other notable societal endeavors. According to the White House, these awardees exemplify leadership by championing faith, fairness, and decency.
The roster of honorees spans various fields, including public service, philanthropy, arts, and sports, reflecting their extraordinary influence on both America and the global community. The medal ceremony will take place at the White House later this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)