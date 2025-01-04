Left Menu

Rajnath Singh's Gesture of Faith: Chadar to be Offered at Ajmer Sharif

A ceremonial 'chadar' will be presented at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on behalf of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the Urs. Former dargah committee vice president Munavvar Khan will carry out the proceedings, following a similar gesture by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, conveyed through Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be symbolically participating in the sacred Urs at Ajmer Sharif Dargah this Sunday by sending a 'chadar'. The offering will be laid on his behalf by Munavvar Khan, a stakeholder in the dargah's legacy.

Munavvar Khan is set to depart from his Jaipur home at noon, aiming to arrive at Ajmer by 2 pm. He will lay the chadar upon arrival and deliver a special message from Rajnath Singh, as communicated by a BJP spokesperson.

This tradition echoes a ceremony held the previous day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chadar was offered by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting the government's engagement with India's diverse religious practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

