Rajnath Singh's Gesture of Faith: Chadar to be Offered at Ajmer Sharif

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be symbolically participating in the sacred Urs at Ajmer Sharif Dargah this Sunday by sending a 'chadar'. The offering will be laid on his behalf by Munavvar Khan, a stakeholder in the dargah's legacy.

Munavvar Khan is set to depart from his Jaipur home at noon, aiming to arrive at Ajmer by 2 pm. He will lay the chadar upon arrival and deliver a special message from Rajnath Singh, as communicated by a BJP spokesperson.

This tradition echoes a ceremony held the previous day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's chadar was offered by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, highlighting the government's engagement with India's diverse religious practices.

