Odisha Sets Stage for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with Central Command Center

The Odisha government inaugurated a central command control center on Saturday, aimed at facilitating guest coordination during the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The center will offer information and assistance to approximately 7,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) expected to attend, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9, followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address on January 10, with security and logistical preparations in full swing.

