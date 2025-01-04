Left Menu

Odisha Sets Stage for Pravasi Bharatiya Divas with Central Command Center

The Odisha government launched a command control center to coordinate with guests during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. This center offers information and assistance to around 7,000 attendees. Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the event, and President Murmu will address a gathering, with enhanced security and assistance in place.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:52 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9, followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address on January 10, with security and logistical preparations in full swing.
  • Country:
  • India

The Odisha government inaugurated a central command control center on Saturday, aimed at facilitating guest coordination during the upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas.

The center will offer information and assistance to approximately 7,000 Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) expected to attend, as per a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event on January 9, followed by President Droupadi Murmu's address on January 10, with security and logistical preparations in full swing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

