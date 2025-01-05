Left Menu

India's Vision 2047: A Certain Destination

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized India's envisioned development by 2047 as a 'certain destination' during the NCC Republic Day Camp inauguration. He praised NCC cadets for exemplifying unity and discipline among the youth. The camp involves 2,361 cadets, including international participation, fostering patriotism and leadership.

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has declared India's aspiration of becoming a developed nation by 2047 not just a dream but a tangible goal. This statement was made during the inauguration of the NCC Republic Day Camp at Delhi Cantonment on Sunday.

Dhankhar praised the National Cadet Corps members for embodying the essence of youth, unity, and discipline, acknowledging their crucial role in the national vision for 2047. He emphasized the significant impact of infrastructure projects as symbols of the nation's ascent.

The camp, which features robust participation from across India, also attracts international cadets, aiming to instill patriotism, discipline, and leadership among attendees. This year's event, including 917 girl cadets, underscores the growing inclusiveness and scale of the event.

