Showcasing Diaspora's Impact: Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2025

The upcoming Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention, taking place in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10, highlights the significant achievements of the Indian diaspora and explores avenues to strengthen their ties with India. This annual event is geared towards showcasing the contributions of Indians abroad while promoting India as an attractive investment destination.

This year's convention will emphasize India's robust economic growth, recent policy reforms, and advancements across key sectors, seeking to captivate overseas Indian investors' interests. Notable attendees include top businessmen, entrepreneurs, and economists from over 50 countries. The gathering commemorates Mahatma Gandhi's return to India and aims to celebrate and expand the diaspora's influence globally.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the event on January 9, featuring a speech from Christine Carla Kangaloo, President of Trinidad and Tobago. The convention will also present exhibitions, including 'Vishwaroop Ram—The Universal Legacy of Ramayana', highlighting the artistic legacy and technological contributions of the diaspora.

(With inputs from agencies.)