The Mystical Journey of the World's Heaviest Sphatik Shivling

A unique white bus at the Kumbh Mela camp, set to commence in a week, is sparking curiosity by housing the 'world's heaviest Sphatik Shivling' and a saint's residence. Owned by Swami Sachchidanand Chaitanya, the 65 kg Shivling was installed by his Guru, Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari.

The bus, located near Alopshankari Crossing on Sangam Lower Road, has intrigued passersby for the last month. Prepared in 1992 for the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh, it was named Shri Shri Harsiddhi, believed to be a provider of siddhis and has since visited key pilgrimage sites.

Doctor Shri Laxman Chaitanya Brahmachari, a disciple of Dharma Samrat Swami Shri Karpatri Ji Maharaj, inaugurated a square tank on the bus's top to collect holy water from various pilgrimage sites, including the 12 Jyotirlingas, used to anoint the revered Sphatik Shivling.

