A Spiritual Legacy: Celebrating Paramahansa Yogananda's Birth Anniversary in Ranchi

Around 11,000 people gathered in Ranchi for the 132nd birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda, celebrated with special meditation, bhajans, and a 'bhandara'. Paramahansa Yogananda, founder of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India, is revered for bringing yoga to the West. The annual celebration also included charity activities for the needy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Around 11,000 individuals attended a vibrant programme in Ranchi, marking the 132nd birth anniversary of Paramahansa Yogananda, a pivotal figure in bringing yoga to the West. The celebration started with a special group meditation at the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), followed by soul-soothing bhajans performed by Brahmachari Shambhavananda and Kaivalyananada.

Swami Shraddhananda Giri delivered an insightful speech on 'Paramahansa Yogananda's World Transforming Mission'. The day's highlight was a community 'bhandara', drawing attendees from Ranchi and nearby villages, as confirmed in a YSS statement. The day concluded with an evening meditation, underscoring the spiritual organization's commitment to honoring Yogananda's legacy through annual festivities.

Celebrations included a feast where locals and visitors, informed through word-of-mouth, gathered in large numbers. Participants enjoyed offerings of khichdi, chutney, and laddoo, with around 11,000 served. YSS's charitable activities extended beyond community gatherings, as they also engaged in feeding the needy and planning further distributions in their ongoing humanitarian efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

