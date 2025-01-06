Left Menu

Jeremy Allen White Triumphs Again at Golden Globes

Jeremy Allen White wins Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series at the Golden Globes. Despite not attending the ceremony, he expressed gratitude to creators and cast of The Bear. This marks his second consecutive major award following his Emmy win last year.

Jeremy Allen White Triumphs Again at Golden Globes
Image Credit: ANI
In a stellar achievement at the Golden Globes, actor Jeremy Allen White took home the award for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series—Comedy or Musical, according to Variety. Despite his absence from the event, White's victory was a momentous addition to his accolades.

Building on his Emmy-winning role in 'The Bear' last year, this recognition marks his second consecutive Lead Comedy Actor award. Upon receiving his award, presented by Damon Wayans, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, and George Lopez, White conveyed his heartfelt emotions, admitting, "My heart is just beating right out of its chest."

White's acceptance speech was a moving homage to 'The Bear' team. He thanked creators Christopher Storer and Joanna Calo and lauded his co-stars. "Thank you for choosing me. My beautiful cast, I love you forever. I want us to be in each other's lives forever," he emotionally declared, expressing profound appreciation.

