Tribute to a Legacy: Celebrating Guru Gobind Singh's Prakash Parv

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to Guru Gobind Singh at the celebration of 'Prakash Parv' on Monday, a day marking the birth of the 10th Sikh guru. Adityanath emphasized the enduring influence of the guru's life, which calls for truth, service, and sacrifice.

In a statement shared on platform X, Adityanath extended his gratitude to 'Guru Shri Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj,' honoring his significant role as the founder of the Khalsa Panth and a protector of religion and humanity.

The chief minister highlighted the heroic legacy of Guru Gobind Singh, whose birth in Patna Sahib in 1666 inspired many to uphold strong moral values and religious dedication.

