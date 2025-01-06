Close Encounter: Rhino's Charge in Kaziranga Goes Viral
A woman and her daughter narrowly escaped an attack by a rhino during a vehicle safari in Assam's Kaziranga National Park. The dramatic incident was caught on camera and widely shared on social media. Both are safe but were treated for shock. Authorities stress strict adherence to safari rules.
A dramatic encounter unfolded in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, when a woman and her daughter narrowly avoided a rhino attack during a safari.
The incident occurred after the daughter fell from the vehicle, prompting her mother to jump out for her rescue. A nearby rhino was seen approaching in a viral video.
The quick actions of the safari driver enabled the mother and daughter to re-enter the vehicle safely. Despite being unharmed, they received medical care due to shock. Park officials emphasized the importance of following safari guidelines.
