Close Encounter: Rhino's Charge in Kaziranga Goes Viral

A dramatic encounter unfolded in Kaziranga National Park, Assam, when a woman and her daughter narrowly avoided a rhino attack during a safari.

The incident occurred after the daughter fell from the vehicle, prompting her mother to jump out for her rescue. A nearby rhino was seen approaching in a viral video.

The quick actions of the safari driver enabled the mother and daughter to re-enter the vehicle safely. Despite being unharmed, they received medical care due to shock. Park officials emphasized the importance of following safari guidelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)