Left Menu

India Gears Up for Vibrant Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Odisha to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The state has made elaborate arrangements to host the event, which will see participation from overseas Indians. The convention will highlight the diaspora's contribution to India's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:05 IST
India Gears Up for Vibrant Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Odisha on Monday evening to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention scheduled later this week in the state.

Odisha's leadership including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida welcomed Minister Jaishankar, underscoring the significance of the event for the state.

The convention, a major draw for the Indian diaspora, aims to celebrate their contributions to India's progress, with grand events planned throughout the week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025