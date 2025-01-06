India Gears Up for Vibrant Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Odisha to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention. The state has made elaborate arrangements to host the event, which will see participation from overseas Indians. The convention will highlight the diaspora's contribution to India's growth.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Odisha on Monday evening to participate in the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention scheduled later this week in the state.
Odisha's leadership including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Deputy CM Pravati Parida welcomed Minister Jaishankar, underscoring the significance of the event for the state.
The convention, a major draw for the Indian diaspora, aims to celebrate their contributions to India's progress, with grand events planned throughout the week.
