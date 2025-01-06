Left Menu

Close Encounter in Kaziranga: Safari Mishap Sparks Inquiry

An alarming incident occurred at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when a mother and daughter duo fell from a safari vehicle near rhinos. The driver was suspended, and an inquiry ordered. Video footage of the close encounter, which has gone viral, has prompted officials to urge for more cautious driving.

Updated: 06-01-2025 21:15 IST
An alarming incident occurred at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when a mother and her daughter fell from a safari vehicle with rhinos nearby, an official reported on Monday.

The driver, who accelerated and took a sharp turn upon sighting the rhinos, has been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry, according to DFO and Deputy Director of the park, Arun Vignesh.

The mishap, captured in a viral video, has led authorities to urge safari drivers to exercise greater caution while traversing the park.

