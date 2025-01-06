Close Encounter in Kaziranga: Safari Mishap Sparks Inquiry

An alarming incident occurred at Assam's Kaziranga National Park when a mother and her daughter fell from a safari vehicle with rhinos nearby, an official reported on Monday.

The driver, who accelerated and took a sharp turn upon sighting the rhinos, has been suspended pending the outcome of an inquiry, according to DFO and Deputy Director of the park, Arun Vignesh.

The mishap, captured in a viral video, has led authorities to urge safari drivers to exercise greater caution while traversing the park.

(With inputs from agencies.)