Allu Arjun's Hospital Visit Amidst Legal Turmoil

Telugu actor Allu Arjun visited a boy injured in a stampede at his film's premiere. Initially scheduled for January 5, the visit was postponed due to legal proceedings. Arjun, involved in the case, assured the boy's family of his concern amidst heightened security and ongoing legal complications.

Updated: 07-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 11:48 IST
actor
  • Country:
  • India

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun made a significant hospital visit on Tuesday to meet a young stampede victim from the premiere of his latest film, 'Pushpa 2.'

Originally planned for January 5, the visit was delayed amid legal issues, as Arjun was named as accused in the case following the unfortunate incident.

Security was tight during his visit to the private hospital, with Telangana State Film Development Corporation Chairman Dil Raju accompanying him. Law enforcement had advised Arjun to keep his visit discreet to maintain public order.

