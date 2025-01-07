Left Menu

Gold Plus Expands into Solar Glass: Karnataka Facility Commissioned

Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited, India's second-largest float glass manufacturer, has commissioned a new facility in Karnataka, expanding into the solar glass segment. This move raises its total capacity to over one million metric tons annually, marking a commitment to innovation and sustainability in the glass sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 14:44 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 14:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Gold Plus Glass Industry Limited, the second-largest float glass manufacturer in India, announced the successful commissioning of its new manufacturing facility in Karnataka. With a 22% share of the nation's float glass capacity as of late 2023, this expansion into the solar glass segment further diversifies their product offerings.

The Karnataka facility, achieving its Commercial Operations Date milestones in June 2024, boasts a float glass manufacturing capacity of 584,000 metric tons and a solar glass capacity of 109,500 metric tons per annum. This Rs. 2,500 crore investment underscores Gold Plus's strategic growth and innovation efforts.

CEO Jimmy Tyagi stated, 'The commissioning of our Karnataka facility marks a significant milestone in our journey and commitment to sustainability and customer-centric growth.' Gold Plus is also exploring an initial public offer of its equity shares. However, potential investors should conduct their due diligence, given the high risk involved in equity investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

