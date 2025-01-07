Transforming Journalism: THE WEEK and DataLEADS Unite
The collaboration between THE WEEK and DataLEADS is set to revolutionize journalism by combining editorial excellence with data-driven insights. This partnership aims to redefine Live journalism standards through fact-checking, real-time data, and innovative storytelling, targeting audiences globally, including India and the UAE.
- Country:
- India
News magazine THE WEEK and media and tech company DataLEADS announced a strategic collaboration on Tuesday to develop tech-driven, digital-first news products and organize major live journalism events across India, the UAE, and other international locations.
The partnership seeks to enhance the impactful journalism of THE WEEK by integrating DataLEADS' data-driven insights and fact-checking expertise. Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of THE WEEK, emphasized that the collaboration marks a transformative step in journalism by aiming to deliver stories grounded in facts and precision. Together, they aim to redefine Live journalism standards with real-time data and rigorous fact-checking.
THE WEEK, a publication of the 137-year-old Malayala Manorama group, has been recognized for over 40 years of award-winning journalism, offering a strong media platform to engage important audiences. DataLEADS, a digital media and tech company, is renowned for pioneering innovations in journalism, focusing on data, AI, and information integrity, sharing a common vision with THE WEEK to create a globally-led multimedia news platform.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Alliance University Celebrates Innovation and Academic Excellence at 13th Convocation
Strategic Coordination of EU Industrial Policies for Innovation and Sustainable Growth
AIM, UNDP Launch Youth Co:Lab 2024-2025 to Empower Disability-Inclusive Innovation
President Murmu Advocates for Organ Donation and Innovation in Medical Science
Revitalizing Indian IT: From Contraction to Innovation