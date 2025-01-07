Transforming Journalism: THE WEEK and DataLEADS Unite

News magazine THE WEEK and media and tech company DataLEADS announced a strategic collaboration on Tuesday to develop tech-driven, digital-first news products and organize major live journalism events across India, the UAE, and other international locations.

The partnership seeks to enhance the impactful journalism of THE WEEK by integrating DataLEADS' data-driven insights and fact-checking expertise. Riyad Mathew, chief associate editor and director of THE WEEK, emphasized that the collaboration marks a transformative step in journalism by aiming to deliver stories grounded in facts and precision. Together, they aim to redefine Live journalism standards with real-time data and rigorous fact-checking.

THE WEEK, a publication of the 137-year-old Malayala Manorama group, has been recognized for over 40 years of award-winning journalism, offering a strong media platform to engage important audiences. DataLEADS, a digital media and tech company, is renowned for pioneering innovations in journalism, focusing on data, AI, and information integrity, sharing a common vision with THE WEEK to create a globally-led multimedia news platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)