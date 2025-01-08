Left Menu

Farewell to a Folk Legend: Peter Yarrow Passes at 86

Peter Yarrow, a stalwart of the 1960s folk music scene and member of the iconic group Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at 86 following a battle with bladder cancer. Known for hits like 'Puff, The Magic Dragon,' Yarrow was also a dedicated activist for civil rights and various social causes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 01:10 IST
Peter Yarrow, the American singer and songwriter who rose to fame as part of the 1960s folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary, has died at 86. Yarrow's publicist confirmed that he passed away at his New York home surrounded by family after a four-year struggle with bladder cancer.

A towering figure in the folk music world, Yarrow co-founded the group alongside Noel Paul Stookey and Mary Travers. Together, they transformed songs like Bob Dylan's 'Blowin' in the Wind' into anthems for the civil rights movement and created enduring hits such as 'Puff, The Magic Dragon.'

In addition to his musical legacy, Yarrow was a passionate activist, advocating for social change and a host of causes. His enduring bond with Stookey, the lone surviving member of the trio, was as much a testament to their friendship as their musical collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

