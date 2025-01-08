Bengal's Rise: Education, Sports, and Culture

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly declared West Bengal's dominance across various sectors, from education and culture to sports, during the 'Students Week' programme.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Banerjee announced that members of the Santosh Trophy-winning squad would be recruited into the state police, reflecting Bengal's sports prowess.

She urged students to take advantage of higher education opportunities within the state, mentioning the 53 new colleges established, and highlighted the booming MSME sector as well as new disciplines like AI and data science.

(With inputs from agencies.)