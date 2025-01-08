Bengal's Rise: Education, Sports, and Culture
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlights the state's leadership in education, culture, and sports, citing historical and contemporary achievements. She announced that victorious Santosh Trophy footballers will join the state police, and urged students to pursue education in local institutions while new colleges and training programs expand opportunities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 17:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee proudly declared West Bengal's dominance across various sectors, from education and culture to sports, during the 'Students Week' programme.
Highlighting the state's achievements, Banerjee announced that members of the Santosh Trophy-winning squad would be recruited into the state police, reflecting Bengal's sports prowess.
She urged students to take advantage of higher education opportunities within the state, mentioning the 53 new colleges established, and highlighted the booming MSME sector as well as new disciplines like AI and data science.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- Mamata Banerjee
- Santosh Trophy
- education
- sports
- culture
- MSME
- AI
- data science
- institutions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Injury Woes and Strategic Moves Dominate Recent Sports Headlines
Param Sundari: A Romantic Collision of Cultures
Vice President Dhankhar's Telangana Tour: Agriculture in Focus
Injuries and Legal Battles Shake the Sports World
Hero MotoSports Sets Eyes on Dakar Rally 2025 with New Recruit Nacho Cornejo