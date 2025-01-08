Left Menu

Extraordinary Visitors Embark on Unique Journeys to Ayodhya

A young boy and a man with a unique lifestyle are among the visitors to Ayodhya for the Ram Temple's anniversary. Six-year-old Mohabbat ran over 1,000 km from Punjab to Ayodhya, while Sanjay Singh from Haryana survives on cow milk and performs 5,000 push-ups daily.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 08-01-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 20:16 IST
Extraordinary Visitors Embark on Unique Journeys to Ayodhya
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two extraordinary individuals have embarked on unique journeys to Ayodhya, making their mark on the first anniversary of the Ram Temple consecration. Among the visitors is six-year-old Mohabbat, who traversed over 1,000 kilometers from Punjab to fulfill his dream of visiting the temple.

According to the Ram Temple Trust, Mohabbat's guardians maintained constant contact with Champat Rai, ensuring his safe arrival. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, known as 'Desi Tarzan,' has also drawn attention with his unconventional lifestyle. A native of Haryana, Singh lives solely on cow's milk and avoids grains.

Singh, who holds multiple records including one in the Guinness Book, follows a nomadic lifestyle and is currently hosted by a BJP leader in Ayodhya. Both visitors are set to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025