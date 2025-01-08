Extraordinary Visitors Embark on Unique Journeys to Ayodhya

Two extraordinary individuals have embarked on unique journeys to Ayodhya, making their mark on the first anniversary of the Ram Temple consecration. Among the visitors is six-year-old Mohabbat, who traversed over 1,000 kilometers from Punjab to fulfill his dream of visiting the temple.

According to the Ram Temple Trust, Mohabbat's guardians maintained constant contact with Champat Rai, ensuring his safe arrival. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, known as 'Desi Tarzan,' has also drawn attention with his unconventional lifestyle. A native of Haryana, Singh lives solely on cow's milk and avoids grains.

Singh, who holds multiple records including one in the Guinness Book, follows a nomadic lifestyle and is currently hosted by a BJP leader in Ayodhya. Both visitors are set to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)