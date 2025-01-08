Left Menu

Thrissur Triumphs at 63rd State School Youth Festival

The 63rd state school youth festival concluded with Thrissur district winning the golden cup after 26 years. Thrissur scored 1,008 points, edging out Palakkad and Kannur. Celebrated with a grand valedictory ceremony in Central Stadium, the festival featured over 15,000 students participating in various art events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:19 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:19 IST
Thrissur Triumphs at 63rd State School Youth Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Thrissur district emerged victorious in the 63rd state school youth festival, capturing the esteemed golden cup for the first time in 26 years. With an impressive 1,008 points, they narrowly defeated Palakkad and Kannur, who scored 1,007 and 1,003 points respectively.

The festival, renowned as the largest of its kind in Asia, concluded on a vibrant note Wednesday. The BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School from Palakkad topped among schools, adding to the competitive spirit.

A captivating valedictory ceremony took place at Central Stadium, attracting a vast audience. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and film actors Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas graced the event, lauding the organizers and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025