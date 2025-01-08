Thrissur Triumphs at 63rd State School Youth Festival

Thrissur district emerged victorious in the 63rd state school youth festival, capturing the esteemed golden cup for the first time in 26 years. With an impressive 1,008 points, they narrowly defeated Palakkad and Kannur, who scored 1,007 and 1,003 points respectively.

The festival, renowned as the largest of its kind in Asia, concluded on a vibrant note Wednesday. The BSS Gurukulam Higher Secondary School from Palakkad topped among schools, adding to the competitive spirit.

A captivating valedictory ceremony took place at Central Stadium, attracting a vast audience. Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan and film actors Asif Ali and Tovino Thomas graced the event, lauding the organizers and participants alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)