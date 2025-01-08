Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence of Heritage and Economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Maha Kumbh festival, anticipated to attract 40 crore devotees, is expected to boost economic growth by up to Rs 2 lakh crore this year.

Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for inspiring national pride in India's heritage. He highlighted the economic contribution of the Maha Kumbh, noting its past impact on the state's economy and projecting substantial growth for this year's event.

Adityanath emphasized the Maha Kumbh's spiritual and cultural significance, describing it as a monumental event of global prominence. He criticized divisive legacies that fail to appreciate India's heritage and praised the vision to showcase the nation's spiritual roots, ensuring the festival's success with environmental sustainability in mind.

