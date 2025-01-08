Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence of Heritage and Economy

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath projected the Maha Kumbh festival will generate up to Rs 2 lakh crore in economic growth. Highlighting its importance, he described it as a symbol of social and spiritual unity, set to elevate India's cultural heritage on the world stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 08-01-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 22:29 IST
Maha Kumbh: A Spiritual Confluence of Heritage and Economy
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that the Maha Kumbh festival, anticipated to attract 40 crore devotees, is expected to boost economic growth by up to Rs 2 lakh crore this year.

Speaking at the 'Divine Uttar Pradesh: The Must Visit Sacred Journey' conclave, Adityanath credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for inspiring national pride in India's heritage. He highlighted the economic contribution of the Maha Kumbh, noting its past impact on the state's economy and projecting substantial growth for this year's event.

Adityanath emphasized the Maha Kumbh's spiritual and cultural significance, describing it as a monumental event of global prominence. He criticized divisive legacies that fail to appreciate India's heritage and praised the vision to showcase the nation's spiritual roots, ensuring the festival's success with environmental sustainability in mind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025