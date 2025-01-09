Left Menu

Stars Flee as L.A. Wildfires Rage: A Devastating Inferno

Celebrities like Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Maria Shriver evacuate their homes as wildfires consume Pacific Palisades. The fires have led to significant disruptions, including canceled film events and halted TV productions. California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in response to the unpredictable blazes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-01-2025 02:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 02:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands, including celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Maria Shriver, evacuated their homes as wildfires ravaged areas around Los Angeles, specifically Pacific Palisades. The largest of these fires scorched nearly 12,000 acres, forcing mass departures and engulfing properties in flames.

The blaze, exacerbated by strong winds and narrow streets, led to extensive traffic and delays. The crisis prompted notable disruptions in Hollywood, including the halting of TV shows and the cancellation of film events, with officials warning of the fires' unpredictability.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency while the community faced heartbreaking losses. With neighborhoods and homes in peril, celebrities expressed their devastation on social media, showcasing the fire's severe impact on both lives and local cultural landmarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethiopia’s Green Future: Unlocking Economic Growth Amid Climate Challenges

Breaking Gender Barriers: Women in Azerbaijan’s Workforce Transformation

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

