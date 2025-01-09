Stars Flee as L.A. Wildfires Rage: A Devastating Inferno

Thousands, including celebrities Jamie Lee Curtis, Mandy Moore, and Maria Shriver, evacuated their homes as wildfires ravaged areas around Los Angeles, specifically Pacific Palisades. The largest of these fires scorched nearly 12,000 acres, forcing mass departures and engulfing properties in flames.

The blaze, exacerbated by strong winds and narrow streets, led to extensive traffic and delays. The crisis prompted notable disruptions in Hollywood, including the halting of TV shows and the cancellation of film events, with officials warning of the fires' unpredictability.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency while the community faced heartbreaking losses. With neighborhoods and homes in peril, celebrities expressed their devastation on social media, showcasing the fire's severe impact on both lives and local cultural landmarks.

