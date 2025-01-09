Left Menu

Devotion and Tradition: The Annual Jesus Nazareno Procession in the Philippines

Hundreds of thousands participate in the annual Jesus Nazareno procession in Manila to honor a black statue of Jesus. The event draws devotees praying for good health, peace, and kindness for Filipino immigrants. The procession symbolizes deep religious faith, with origins dating back to 1606.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:38 IST
Devotion and Tradition: The Annual Jesus Nazareno Procession in the Philippines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

In a stunning display of faith, hundreds of thousands of Catholic worshippers took to the streets of Manila for the annual Jesus Nazareno procession. The event celebrates a centuries-old black statue of Jesus, which many believe holds miraculous powers.

Participants, many of whom were barefoot, prayed for peace, family health, and a softer approach towards Filipino immigrants in the U.S., highlighting the deep spiritual ties of Filipinos to their faith against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and domestic worries.

As the tradition, which began in 1606, unfolded, authorities deployed a significant security presence to manage the massive crowd. Despite the challenges, participants remained steadfast, their devotion undeterred by the journey's length or the day's heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

