Devotion and Tradition: The Annual Jesus Nazareno Procession in the Philippines

In a stunning display of faith, hundreds of thousands of Catholic worshippers took to the streets of Manila for the annual Jesus Nazareno procession. The event celebrates a centuries-old black statue of Jesus, which many believe holds miraculous powers.

Participants, many of whom were barefoot, prayed for peace, family health, and a softer approach towards Filipino immigrants in the U.S., highlighting the deep spiritual ties of Filipinos to their faith against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions and domestic worries.

As the tradition, which began in 1606, unfolded, authorities deployed a significant security presence to manage the massive crowd. Despite the challenges, participants remained steadfast, their devotion undeterred by the journey's length or the day's heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)