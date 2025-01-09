Lights, Camera, Action: 'The India Story' and the Drama of 'Emergency'
Production for 'The India Story,' featuring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, has started in Mumbai. Set to release on August 15, the film explores controversies around pesticide companies. Meanwhile, Shreyas prepares for 'Emergency,' due out January 17, starring alongside Kangana Ranaut and Anupam Kher, about India's political history.
Shooting for the much-anticipated film 'The India Story,' starring Shreyas Talpade and Kajal Aggarwal, began on Thursday morning in Mumbai. Directed by Chetan DK and produced by MIG Production and Studios, the film is set for an August 15 release and promises to tackle controversial scandals in the pesticide industry.
On set excitement is palpable, with the creators sharing behind-the-scenes images, fueling anticipation among fans. Although further details remain under wraps, lead actor Shreyas Talpade is simultaneously bracing for his role in another high-profile project, 'Emergency.' Set for a January 17 release, 'Emergency' features an ensemble cast, including Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and the late Satish Kaushik.
This political drama delves into the Emergency period imposed by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. In a candid conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut expressed high regard for Anupam Kher's participation, describing him as irreplaceable and praising her talents as a filmmaker. Kher reciprocated, reflecting on his personal experience during the Emergency and lauding Kangana's directorial prowess.
