NRIs Thrilled by Odisha's Cultural Extravaganza at Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

At the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha, Non-Resident Indians celebrated the state's vibrant culture. Guests, including Koki Veber and Ramesh Arora, praised the warm hospitality and expressed interest in connecting with their roots and exploring business prospects. Prime Minister Modi emphasized India's heritage of peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 13:58 IST
Hundreds of Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) gathered in Odisha for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention, expressing appreciation for the event's splendid organization and celebration of local culture. Attendees were given a vibrant introduction to Odisha's rich heritage, turning the convention into a cultural festival.

Koki Veber from Slovenia, who promotes Indian handicrafts, described the state as a "hidden gem." This sentiment was echoed by other attendees like Punit Manchanda from Canada, who relished the cultural and culinary diversity Odisha offers. The event provides a unique platform for NRIs to connect with their roots and explore cultural facets.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the convention, highlighting India's heritage as a foundation for global peace. Many participants, including Ramesh Arora from London, showed keen interest in exploring opportunities in Odisha, both personally and professionally. The warmth and hospitality of the state left a lasting impression on the visitors.

