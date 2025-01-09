Left Menu

Odisha: A Land of Limitless Opportunities for Investment and Growth

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urges the Indian diaspora to invest in Odisha, highlighting its investor-friendly environment, rich resources, and growing sectors. At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Majhi emphasizes Odisha's achievements in agriculture, youth development, and cultural heritage, inviting global Indians to contribute to the state's prosperity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-01-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 14:14 IST
Odisha: A Land of Limitless Opportunities for Investment and Growth
Mohan Charan Majhi
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's vibrant economic landscape was the focus of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Majhi showcased the state's potential as a prime investment destination, emphasizing its natural resources and burgeoning IT, agro-processing, and renewable energy sectors.

Highlighting initiatives like climate-resilient agriculture and youth skill advancement, Majhi underlined Odisha's impressive strides in these fields. Additionally, he mentioned the state's efforts in developing modern sports infrastructure and maritime facilities to bolster connectivity with South-East Asia.

Reiterating Odisha's rich cultural legacy, from Konark to Puri, Majhi invited global Indians to invest in Odisha. He presented it as a harmonious hub of opportunities and a key player in the ambitious Purvodaya vision of India's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025