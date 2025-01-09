Odisha: A Land of Limitless Opportunities for Investment and Growth
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urges the Indian diaspora to invest in Odisha, highlighting its investor-friendly environment, rich resources, and growing sectors. At the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, Majhi emphasizes Odisha's achievements in agriculture, youth development, and cultural heritage, inviting global Indians to contribute to the state's prosperity.
Odisha's vibrant economic landscape was the focus of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas. Majhi showcased the state's potential as a prime investment destination, emphasizing its natural resources and burgeoning IT, agro-processing, and renewable energy sectors.
Highlighting initiatives like climate-resilient agriculture and youth skill advancement, Majhi underlined Odisha's impressive strides in these fields. Additionally, he mentioned the state's efforts in developing modern sports infrastructure and maritime facilities to bolster connectivity with South-East Asia.
Reiterating Odisha's rich cultural legacy, from Konark to Puri, Majhi invited global Indians to invest in Odisha. He presented it as a harmonious hub of opportunities and a key player in the ambitious Purvodaya vision of India's future.
