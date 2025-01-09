Left Menu

Sravani Yerramsetti: Breaking Barriers and Redefining Success

Sravani Yerramsetti's journey from modest beginnings to becoming a Vice President at HSBC and a national beauty pageant finalist exemplifies grit and determination. Despite financial struggles, she pursued education and achieved corporate success, challenging stereotypes. Her story inspires women to break barriers and chase their dreams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore | Updated: 09-01-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 15:43 IST
Sravani Yerramsetti: Breaking Barriers and Redefining Success
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore's own Sravani Yerramsetti stands as a beacon of resilience, proving that determination and grit can redefine success. From a modest background, she ascended to the role of Vice President at HSBC while also excelling in the national beauty pageant, VogueStar India.

Sravani, rooted in a family of advocates, understood early on the power of education for achieving a bright future. Despite financial setbacks, she worked tirelessly at HSBC during college, managing to secure both Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

Her corporate ascent, marked by overcoming biases and stereotypes, reflects her commitment to excellence. Additionally, as a 2nd Runner-Up in the VogueStar India pageant, Sravani breaks stereotypes, proving one can excel in corporate leadership and pageantry. Her message encourages women worldwide: "Break barriers, rewrite your story."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

U.S. Citizens Arrested in Venezuela Amid Mercenary Claims

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gulf of Mexico

Trump's Bold Agenda: Buying Greenland, Annexing Canada, and Renaming the Gul...

 Global
3
Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

Justice Department Misconduct: Unveiling the Nursing Home Probe Leak

 Global
4
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Expose...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI meets cognitive science: Tackling LLM hallucinations with dual-process thinking

Can AI truly mimic human writing? A look through the data lens

Breaking barriers: Tackling cybersickness for widespread adoption of virtual reality

A shield against the invisible: Tackling insider threats in the AI age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025