Sravani Yerramsetti: Breaking Barriers and Redefining Success

Bangalore's own Sravani Yerramsetti stands as a beacon of resilience, proving that determination and grit can redefine success. From a modest background, she ascended to the role of Vice President at HSBC while also excelling in the national beauty pageant, VogueStar India.

Sravani, rooted in a family of advocates, understood early on the power of education for achieving a bright future. Despite financial setbacks, she worked tirelessly at HSBC during college, managing to secure both Bachelor's and Master's degrees.

Her corporate ascent, marked by overcoming biases and stereotypes, reflects her commitment to excellence. Additionally, as a 2nd Runner-Up in the VogueStar India pageant, Sravani breaks stereotypes, proving one can excel in corporate leadership and pageantry. Her message encourages women worldwide: "Break barriers, rewrite your story."

