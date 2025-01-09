Left Menu

Empowering Change: Vantage Markets' #TradeForHope Initiative

Vantage Markets teamed up with Vantage Foundation to support Grab Indonesia's Wiramudi Grab program through the #TradeforHope initiative. The collaboration supports women with flexible work and resources to become Grab driver-partners, empowering them with opportunities for financial independence and personal growth.

Updated: 09-01-2025 17:04 IST
Empowering Change: Vantage Markets' #TradeForHope Initiative
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Vantage Markets has recently wrapped up its impactful #TradeforHope initiative, undertaken in partnership with the Vantage Foundation. This endeavor was achieved in collaboration with Grab Indonesia's Wiramudi Grab program.

From December 12th to 18th, 2024, Vantage Markets dedicated a portion of its trading proceeds to this cause, aligning the effort with Indonesia's Mother's Day. The campaign centers on addressing challenges faced by women juggling work and family duties.

Vantage is committed to driving positive social change. Chief Strategy & Trading Officer Marc Despallieres highlighted this dedication, stating that the campaign emphasizes community support, proving that trading can indeed serve as a tool for good in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

