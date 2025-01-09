A Cinematic Bridge: Indian Film Festival Germany Ignites Cultural Harmony

The inaugural Indian Film Festival Germany is set to celebrate Indian cinema's growing influence in Germany from January 10 to 12. Featuring over 40 films, the festival includes the Cannes Grand Prix winner ''All We Imagine As Light'' and Boman Irani's debut film ''The Mehta Boys''.

This landmark event, organized by the Embassy of India in Berlin and The Tagore Centre, promises dynamic Q&A sessions, exclusive premieres, and star-studded galas in cities like Berlin, Hamburg, Frankfurt, and Munich, cementing its status as one of the biggest non-commercial festivals outside India.

Supported by India's Information & Broadcasting Ministry and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations, the festival aims to strengthen cultural and economic ties between the two nations, showcasing a rich array of Indian cinematic traditions to a global audience.

(With inputs from agencies.)