Chetan Sawhney: Redefining PR and Communication

Chetan Sawhney, a key player in India's PR and communications landscape, has made a significant impact over his 14-year career. Known for his leadership and strategic approach, Sawhney stands out for his ability to navigate the challenges within the tax and consulting sectors. His dedication to storytelling and strategy has helped elevate the presence of firms like Nangia Andersen LLP.

Recently recognized with prestigious awards, Sawhney's achievements speak to his commitment and drive. From winning the 40 under 40 PR and Communications Award 2024 to being named Corporate Communication Leader of the Year, his career trajectory reflects a deep passion for building meaningful connections and delivering impactful results under challenging circumstances.

Sawhney's future goals are ambitious, with a focus on leveraging AI and data-driven insights to transform PR strategies. He aims to inspire the next generation of PR professionals and ensure that mid-sized firms achieve global recognition. His mission is clear: to redefine brand storytelling and communication strategies for lasting global success.

