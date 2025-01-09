Left Menu

Cultural Odyssey: The Pravasi Bharatiya Express Journey

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express is a special tourist train launched for the Indian diaspora, offering a 15-day journey to cultural and religious sites in India. Under the Pravasi Teerth Darshan Yojana scheme, the government bears almost all costs, reconnecting PIOs with their heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 09-01-2025 18:40 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist initiative, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This train embarks on a journey through India's cultural and religious heritage, reaching out specifically to the Indian diaspora.

The train, launched under the Pravasi Teerth Darshan Yojana scheme, provides a unique travel opportunity, covering all associated costs except for 10 percent of the return airfare, which participants must pay. The scheme is designed to reconnect Persons of Indian Origin with their cultural roots.

Designed by the Ministry of External Affairs along with the Indian Railways, the journey highlights places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Agra, ensuring participants can immerse themselves in India's rich heritage. Applications are reviewed by Indian missions abroad to select participants for this cultural odyssey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

