Cultural Odyssey: The Pravasi Bharatiya Express Journey

The Pravasi Bharatiya Express, a special tourist initiative, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This train embarks on a journey through India's cultural and religious heritage, reaching out specifically to the Indian diaspora.

The train, launched under the Pravasi Teerth Darshan Yojana scheme, provides a unique travel opportunity, covering all associated costs except for 10 percent of the return airfare, which participants must pay. The scheme is designed to reconnect Persons of Indian Origin with their cultural roots.

Designed by the Ministry of External Affairs along with the Indian Railways, the journey highlights places like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Agra, ensuring participants can immerse themselves in India's rich heritage. Applications are reviewed by Indian missions abroad to select participants for this cultural odyssey.

